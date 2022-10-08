Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,470 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $257.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $288.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Mizuho raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.38.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

