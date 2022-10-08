ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $106.68 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.21.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

