Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Spire by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after acquiring an additional 308,550 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 274,260 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spire by 2,941.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

NYSE SR opened at $62.00 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

