ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

RTX opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

