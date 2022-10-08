CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $21,711,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,986,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $12,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

