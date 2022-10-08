FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,600 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 847.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

