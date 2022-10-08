Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $175.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day moving average of $191.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.