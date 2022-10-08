Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Waste Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $155.24 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

