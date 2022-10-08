Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,269,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,167,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,648,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,969,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

USHY stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18.

