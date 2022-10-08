Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 252 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after acquiring an additional 206,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.18.

NYSE PPG opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average of $124.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

