The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Trimmed by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,899,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,538,000 after purchasing an additional 385,046 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $290,333,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Up 0.1 %

ALL opened at $130.64 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

