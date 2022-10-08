Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 892 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.55.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

