Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 494 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

DE opened at $356.15 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.72 and a 200 day moving average of $359.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

