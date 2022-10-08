Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $226,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.9 %

APD opened at $231.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.