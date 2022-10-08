Girard Partners LTD. Sells 4,249 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 27.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $91.45 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

