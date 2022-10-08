Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $180.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.78 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

