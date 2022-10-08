Girard Partners LTD. Invests $1.34 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.28 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

