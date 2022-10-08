Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $269.10 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $267.10 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average is $307.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

