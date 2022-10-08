Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.76 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,554,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.