Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $157.89 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of General Dynamics worth $157,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $223.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.08 and its 200 day moving average is $228.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

