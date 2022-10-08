KBC Group NV Has $26.46 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 471.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,669 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $26,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

