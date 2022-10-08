Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,964 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.22% of Ally Financial worth $24,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 77,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 164,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

Ally Financial Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.