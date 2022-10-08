AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

