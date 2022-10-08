Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,120 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Roper Technologies worth $128,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 84.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $369.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.22 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

