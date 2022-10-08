Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.58% of Tractor Supply worth $126,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,549,000 after acquiring an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after buying an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,089,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $194.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

