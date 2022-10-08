Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 24,690 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,690 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of Synopsys worth $70,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $307.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

