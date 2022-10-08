Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after buying an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $202,576,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $18,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $76.04 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.