Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.54 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,837 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $72.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

