Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,123 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

