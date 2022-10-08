OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases Shares of 18,595 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

