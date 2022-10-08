Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Holdings Raised by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 26.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2,173.9% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.39 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

