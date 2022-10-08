Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 18,531 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 71.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in América Móvil by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Price Performance

NYSE AMX opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMX. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

