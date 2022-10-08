Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $205.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.17 and its 200 day moving average is $245.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $204.05 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.37.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

