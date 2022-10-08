Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after acquiring an additional 149,496 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $205.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.17 and its 200 day moving average is $245.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $204.05 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

