Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Target by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Target by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 39,252 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $152.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.15. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

