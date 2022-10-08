Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,496 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $4,418,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Generac by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.00.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $154.26 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.49 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

