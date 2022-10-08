Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 6,430 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $165.53 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.52.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading

