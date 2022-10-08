Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 158,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,859,000 after buying an additional 155,795 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,970 shares of company stock valued at $44,397,907 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $722.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $754.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $652.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

