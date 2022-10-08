Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 161.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $419.84 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.22.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.44%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.38.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.