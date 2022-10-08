Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $361,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $413.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.91 and its 200 day moving average is $408.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.