Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,560 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 29.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $72.76 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $64.05 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKFN. Stephens raised their price target on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $84,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $84,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,350 shares of company stock worth $180,187 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.