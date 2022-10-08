Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $395,000 Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,872,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Rambus by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,390,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after buying an additional 702,125 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,646,000 after purchasing an additional 701,583 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 609,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,315,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

