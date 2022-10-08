BNC Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.0% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 63,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $504.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $526.56 and its 200 day moving average is $513.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

