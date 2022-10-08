OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 572 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

