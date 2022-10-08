Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.9 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.16 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The firm has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

