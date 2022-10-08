Corundum Group Inc. Buys 763 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,706,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 88,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

