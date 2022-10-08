Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 257 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,834,000 after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of PG opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $123.76 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.80. The firm has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.