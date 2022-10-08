Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 7.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Corteva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

CTVA stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

