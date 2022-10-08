Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 43,436 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

WBA opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

