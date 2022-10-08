Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 282 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

XOM opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average is $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $421.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

